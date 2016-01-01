With profound sadness, Hamilton College mourns the recent loss of two beloved members of our community: Graham Burton ’19 and Svitlana Gura ’16. Both students left their marks on the Hamilton community in distinct and numerous ways.
Last week, a new President of the United States of America was inaugurated in Washington, D.C. The following day, thousands of demonstrators including approximately 130 students, faculty and staff from Hamilton College, Utica College, and surrounding communities, arrived to participate in the Women’s March on Washington.
Welcome home, Hamilton students. Many events have taken place since The Spectator was last published, not the least of which was the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, followed by worldwide demonstrations led by women to promote women’s rights as human rights. The morning of the march, Washington, D.C. was brimming with buses of protesters visiting to express their discontent with the rhetoric promoted by the new presidential administration. Three among those busses carried students, faculty, staff and community members from Hamilton College and the surrounding area.
Hundreds of thousands gathered to speak, think and march in solidarity with one another. Participants came to Washington with different goals and priorities in mind, but an embrace of the march’s intersectional approach brought protesters of different backgrounds and identities together. A similarly festive scene was apparent in Seneca Falls, New York City and Boston, where students also travelled to attend sister marches. The marches were by and large a huge success, including in the ways they presented problems to be considered as we move forward with protests and demonstrations in the future.
Donald Trump’s cabinet is soon to be filled with people united in supporting the President and his policies. On paper, this is exactly what a cabinet should do. They are there to educate the President and help him to make decisions for the better of the country. However, when those cabinet members are out of touch with what actually needs to be done in the country, there can be serious repercussions for the American people as a whole.
I had the enormous privilege of marching in the Women’s March on Washington in D.C. this past Saturday with my mother and hundreds of thousands of other women while millions more marched around the world. It was a life-affirming experience that I would repeat ten times over. However, I was not feeling quite so positive about the March ahead of time.
This past Saturday, millions of women around the world took to the streets to protest the campaign strategy of recently inaugurated President Trump, and to proclaim their disagreement with his statements and actions. Those who know me were not surprised to hear that I had joined those protests. I know that the March was, and is, divisive and I witnessed firsthand some of the overwhelming whiteness and trans-exclusionary behavior that’s been discussed in the days following the March.
Welcome back to Hamilton! We at The Spectator would like to extend a warm welcome to all of the returning students, and we hope that your journeys in the past semester were both meaningful and memorable.
While most students spent their winter break in the comfort of their homes and on vacation, 28 Hamilton students braved the snow and came back from the break early to take action, initiate change and learn how to become leaders in their communities.
If you’re a ski bum, you know the adrenaline rush of your first moments on the mountain all too well. While clicking in and strapping up, you hear the zip of jackets and the whistle of cold wind.
The Inaugural Jeff Little ’71 Volunteer of the Year Award Recipent Linda E. Johnson ’80, recently established the Johnson-Pote Museum Director Fund in support of...
On Friday, Jan. 21, Assistant Professor of History Celeste Day Moore welcomed dozens of students onto a bus to see Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures, speak at the Stanley Theater in Utica at 7 p.m.
After a tough loss against Rochester Institute of Technology the previous Saturday, the Hamilton Continentals swimming and diving teams posted excellent performances in both men’s and women’s events on Jan. 20, but unfortunately could not pull out wins against a strong Union squad.
Men’s hockey began the season on a tear, sweeping the league 6-0-2 before the winter academic break, with progress looking to continue well into 2017.
Hamilton men’s basketball has played very well over the first two-thirds of the season. Since going on winter break the Continentals are 6-2, including a big win over No. 9 ranked Wesleyan.