On Saturday, Jan. 28, students, faculty and staff joined together in the Fillus Events Barn for a dinner honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The event did not stop with the meal.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Hamilton College’s Sociology Department hosted a lecture delivered by Dr. Benjamin DiCicco-Bloom, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has been a visiting assistant Professor on the Hill for three years.
On Friday, January 27, President Trump signed an executive order banning the entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. The order also suspended the US refugee program for six months and the Syrian refugees program indefinitely. The executive order has been met with a swift and fierce reaction from the many who viewed it as a discriminatory policy. The order was also viewed as contradictory to American’s promise of humanitarian leadership.
Like many institutions across the United States, the Hamilton community quickly expressed their concerns regarding the discriminatory policies put in place by Trump’s order. On January 30, President David Wippman addressed these concerns in a school-wide email and acknowledged that the restrictions implemented by the executive order are “[inconsistent] with some of our community’s core values.”
More than a quarter century ago, while working at another college, I was sent to meet a Somali and his family at the airport and bring them to their new home in the United States. It was a moving experience – one of the most profound of my life.
On Tuesday night, with the soft rush of the water feature in the KJ Atrium plugging away in the background, President Wippman spoke to the Hamilton community on a wide variety of topics. Interviewer and Senior Class President Silvia Radulescu ’17 brought up issues ranging from President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration to the College’s technological initiatives...
Against, perhaps, my better judgement, I recently attended a talk given by Kim Strassel, author of the book The Intimidation Game: How the Left is Silencing Free Speech. I didn’t read the book ahead of time, but I had a general idea of how this was going to go just from the title alone.
Freedom of speech as we know it is under attack, and if one of the core tenets of our democracy falls, we all lose. Anyone with the faintest political awareness and common sense can see the stormy and polarized political climate in which we find ourselves in, and the left is largely to blame for this. That’s right...
Only a week after the presidential inauguration, hundreds of people across the world have taken to the streets of major cities and staged giant marches in protest or support of President Trump’s political agenda.
Feeling exhausted after walking from Kirner-Johnson to the Taylor Science Center every day? While we struggle to reach a few thousands steps a day, flocks of intrepid shorebirds called Bar-tailed Godwits cover 7,000 miles in 9 days in a nonstop flight.
The Overcoats, a musical duo, appeared at last Thursday’s acoustic coffeehouse. The femme group performed equipped with voluminous hair and coordinated outfits; sparkly, sheer, black long-sleeve shirts, black pants, and white sneakers.
Febfest’s Comedy Show will not be the only laughter-inducing event at Hamilton this February. F.I.L.M. is sponsoring a dose of classic comedy through four screenings entitled, “For the Young and Young at Heart.” Professor Scott MacDonald has planned these screenings in tandem with his class, American Film Comedy: Classic and Modern.
A 2-6 start to the second half of one’s season is certainly not ideal, but the women’s basketball team has shown they are capable of bouncing back from adversity.
The Hamilton women’s hockey team had an astounding series this past weekend, scoring two significant upset victories over nationally-ranked Middlebury College.
The Hamilton College men’s and women’s track teams began their indoor season on Dec. 3 at the first Utica College Pioneer Invitational.